Stay wrapped up as cold lingers

YOU should keep your blankets and warm clothes handy as weather officials said the cool weather from a passing cold front will last for another few days.

Patricia Weeks, a weather forecaster from the Department of Meteorology, yesterday told The Tribune the winds from a cold front that passed through The Bahamas on Saturday from Florida will last into this week.

“We had a cold front that passed through yesterday, so usually when you have a strong cold front that will usher in cool weather, depending on how strong the cold front is and high pressure usually builds behind it,” Ms Weeks said.

“Before it hit us, it would pass across the Florida area and then pass through our area. You get northerly winds behind the front, so that will pull polar air, air from the north down toward us,” she said.

“So our temperature we got after the front was 14 degrees (Celsius), the low was 14 degrees (Celsius) or 57 (Fahrenheit) and we expect for that to dip to about 13 (Celsius) or 55 degrees (Fahrenheit) and that should continue for the next few days,” she said.

“For another few more days, you could keep the blankets and all that good stuff handy,” Ms Weeks said.

This follows a week of cooler temperatures for The Bahamas due to a continued high-pressure system bringing a slight breeze as well as a pre-frontal trough that came before the cold front, according to reports from the Department of Meteorology last week.

Last January, a strong cold front brought low temperatures as well.

“Winter Storm Kenan” caused The Bahamas to experience dips in temperature as low as 40 degrees Fahrenheit on the Family Islands and 50 degrees Fahrenheit in New Providence in January 2022.

At the time, Kenan brought strong winds and coastal flooding to the east coast of Florida.