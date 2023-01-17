Developer: ‘All this waiting is Bahamians not working’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian businessman is hoping work on a $63m New Providence real estate development can start this month, adding: “All this waiting is persons not working who could have jobs.”

Robert Myers told Tribune Business he and his partners in the Adelaide Pines development, which has already received its key environmental and Town Planning permits, is still awaiting final approvals linked to a traffic impact assessment study before they can proceed with the southwestern New Providence community.

He explained that it was only when the Ministry of Works and Department of Physical Planning approve the traffic study that the developers can pay their subdivision fees and interact with key utilities - Bahamas Power & Light (BPL), Water & Sewerage Corporation and such like - over the engineering and costs involved in connecting Adelaide Pines to their infrastructure.

With inflation having already increased material prices and construction costs, Mr Myers said the expense involve with utility hook-ups could still persuade himself and his partners to delay starting work in the hope pricing pressures ease. Such factors, he added, were why the Government needed to speed up the approvals process so as not to provide developers with an excuse not to proceed.

“We’re still waiting for final approvals for our Adelaide project, and that process has already taken a year,” Mr Myers told this newspaper. “We have to pay our subdivision fees, and all that is still to happen. It takes a tremendous amount of effort and time. We’re pretty close, but it’s a long process getting all the details figured out. It’s a painful process.

“We’re very much hoping to break ground. We hope to start in January, this month, starting to clear roads, moving indigenous trees and doing all that stuff. We’ve got to get that to happen. I’ve got crews standing by ready to work. We’ve got to get all approvals in the next couple of weeks or we will have to send people home. We could have started from September, but have to get all these ducks in a row.”

Mr Myers said once the traffic impact study is approved, the subdivision fees for Adelaide Pines (which are based on the number of lots) can be paid and the developers begin to interact with BPL and Water & Sewerage to confirm their drawings and designs meet the utilities’ requirements.

Pointing out that the subdivision fee could have been paid from October 2022, he added: “We can’t move forward because Physical Planning said we cannot move forward unless we have a traffic impact assessment. It’s another two months of waiting. All that hurts Bahamians going to work. All of that waiting is Bahamians not working. Bahamians that could have jobs don’t have jobs because their bosses can’t send them to work.

“Months go by and nothing. We’ve got to get people to work, not talk about it. I’m tired of talking about it. I want to put our people to work, but until I get these approvals I can’t go and see BPL and Water & Sewerage to make sure the drawings are OK and then price this stuff.

“That doesn’t stop me from clearing roads, excavating and doing trenches. But it may be if we get those numbers back on what BPL says it costs to connect me we may wait a year. That’s why the Government needs to speed-up getting projects approved.”

Mr Myers has partnered with Bahamas-based billionaire Joe Lewis and his fellow Albany principals, plus two UK investors, to develop a middle income housing subdivision located on the southern side of Adelaide Road opposite the eastern entrance to Albany. Adelaide Pines will feature “about 180” single family lots, together with 19-25 lots for commercial and light industry in a bid to attract businesses to the area and provide employment for residents.

A National Economic Council (NEC) paper on the project, written earlier this year, said: “Some 150-200 Bahamians be employed during the construction phase. The first year of operations will generate about 30 jobs, and that will rise steadily through the completion of the various phases of development to about 250-300 permanent jobs within the complex.”

Describing Adelaide Pines as a gated community that will provide parks and other amenities, the NEC paper added: “Adjoining the residential community to the south-east will be 19-25 commercial and light industrial lots that will encourage businesses to establish themselves in the area, thus providing employment opportunities for those living in the community and the broader community.

“East of the mini-storage facility will be a retail and office park that will lease units to third parties on the lower floor for restaurants, shops and service businesses in a courtyard design and office space on the second floor. It is proposed that the project be built out in phases, with the commercial and light industrial phase starting as soon as planning permission is obtained, and all other phases will run concurrently and/or follow the commercial development.”

Pointing out that Adelaide Pines will offer two, three and four-bedroom homes ranging in size from 1,200 square feet to 1,800 square feet, located on lots containing between 6,5000 square feet and 7,00 square feet, Mr Myers told Tribune Business previously: “This is consistent with middle income housing. There’s no beach access, there’s no guaranteed access to Albany. You’ve got your own little club house, swimming pool and gym.

“The reason Albany is involved is because it’s on their doorstep and they think there’s an opportunity for their staff to live in a nice, safe, pleasant community next to their work. It’s a community for working people. It’s a safe, pleasant, environmentally conscious and aesthetically pleasing community for middle income people.”