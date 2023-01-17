‘Local workers can’t get work ahead of foreigners’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A GROUP of Central Andros residents have expressed frustration over alleged unfair hiring practices on the island, saying local workers cannot get any jobs because contractors are hiring foreigners instead.

Roscoe Thompson, district councillor for Central Andros, told The Tribune yesterday that residents are particularly upset with a contractor whose workforce is mostly Haitian.

Most of the work done by the group includes cement mixing and other jobs that many qualified Bahamians are capable of doing, he said.

It is not clear whether any of the foreign workers have work permits to be in the country, but this newspaper was told that the matter is being investigated.

“For me, the issue is that how can you pass all these young guys in the corner here looking for something to do and then you went back and bring nine Haitians,” Mr Thompson said in an interview with The Tribune.

“They always complaining about the young guys them, saying they don’t want do nothing, but sit on the wall and smoke dope and do rum, but that’s not true in every case. We have young qualified folks looking for a job, looking for employment and you have some in the community.”

He added: “Honestly, when it comes to construction, we really ain’t no outsiders. I know at least about ten licensed contractors qualified to do extra work right in my township - so why can’t you hire folks right there.

“Folks are calling me every night and knocking on my door looking for work, but ain’t nothing I can do so we have a lot of young men who want something to do and I’m talking about qualified.”

When contacted yesterday, Central and South Andros MP Leon Lundy said he agreed with locals and planned to meet with some of them today on the issue, adding: “I don’t agree with any contractor bringing in any illegal (workers) to do any work down there.”

He also confirmed that the matter is now being investigated.

“I already have the officer down there and he was checking in on it because I understand that these persons did come from North Andros to come down and work,” he added.

“I know we don’t have any illegal immigrant problem down in Central Andros in that area, but as I said, I want it investigated because I want to know where they came from and that they’re not doing any kind of city in the back of Central Andros somewhere that we don’t know about.”

The contractor in question, Mr Lundy said, was awarded the contract to build a platform for a generator near the wellfield.

“Let me say, he was just given that contract for the wellfield,” the island’s MP added. “He had a lot of contracts under the last government - so this is an isolated incident and, like I said, I am investigating it and dealing with it from Nassau out of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

“Me and the chairman had a conversation with it so I’m just waiting for him to get back to me in regards with it because, of course, you never want anything like this happening where a job is being given out where someone in the community can actually do it.”

The Tribune understands that the situation prompted locals to confront the contractor over the weekend.

However, locals told this newspaper when the contractor saw the angered locals, he “packed up his stuff and left.”

“How could you insult the people in the community? How can you do that? It’s shameful,” Mr Thompson continued.

A video that was recorded after the alleged confrontation circulated on social media this week.

The man recording was visibly upset and alleged that workers “shut the job down” after a standoff with the contractor.

“We’re by the wellfield in Cargill Creek where we just shut a job down. This is what they were doing,” the angry resident said in the recording, while showing viewers the construction work taking place.

“They were getting ready to pour building - and all these young boys in Cargill Creek that could do the work but (the contractor) and his foreigners, you know they are here doing the work.”

“Young boys here hurting.”

Immigration Minister Keith Bell recently told The Nassau Guardian that his department plans to crack down on work permit violators.

This comes amid increasing concern about growing shanty towns in the country.

A multi-agency committee, composed of representatives from various government departments, ministries and law enforcement agencies, was formed last year in response to the illegal developments.

“We will be seeking Cabinet approval for the constitution and functions of that committee within the next two weeks,” Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears told reporters earlier this month.

“And the committee will then be able to speak with you and give you an update in terms of their work plan and their progress from time to time.”