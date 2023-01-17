PM hails Bahamas relations with China

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis hailed relations between The Bahamas and China as he spoke at the observance of the Chinese Lunar New Year festival on Thursday last week.

He said: “This year will be celebrated under the sign of the Rabbit – a symbol of kindness, a symbol of compassion, and a symbol of sensitivity – and I look forward to the opportunities for success and happiness the Year of the Rabbit beckons,” Prime Minister Davis said, at the ceremony held at Margaritaville Beach Resort.

“This month, both The Bahamas and China welcome the New Year, which represents the start of an auspicious occasion for both our nations: It marks the start of a new 25 years of fruitful bilateral relations between The Bahamas and China, and, of the 50th Anniversary of Independence for The Bahamas,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli hosted the ceremonies.

Mr Davis attended with his wife, Ann Marie Davis.

Mr Davis hailed the “meaningful and far-reaching” engagements between the two nations, which included sister-city relations between Grand Bahama and Hunan Province; co-operation on the refurbishment of the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium; renewable energy projects; dialogue on health, infrastructure, education, and training for capacity building; and the installation of The Bahamas’ Ambassador- Designate in Beijing.

He said: “Despite the continued global tumult brought about by challenges linked to COVID-19, climate change, and the global economic downturn, the hope and optimism exemplified by the Year of the Rabbit stand to prevail. I applaud the appointment of President Xi Jinping to an unprecedented third term in office, and the announcement of a new administration to lead China towards a bright future.

“We have no doubt that China will continue on its journey toward enhanced economic development while sustaining its valuable collaboration with the international community in addressing common challenges, particularly in the realms of public health and the environment.”

He added: “China has enjoyed expansive modernisation, seen the alleviation of poverty for some 800 million persons since the 1970s, and cemented an increasingly consequential role in global politics.

“We have been fortunate to witness and share in these successes with you. We have no doubt that you will continue to achieve great things.

“The Bahamas and China have a strong and enduring relationship, and we look forward to deepening our ties and co-operation in the years to come. As we turn our eyes to Sunday, January 22, 2023, the official date of the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, we reaffirm our commitment to working together as partners and friends.”

