Residents ‘in survival mode’

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of the Bain and Grants Town community are in survival mode as some have tried to make ends meet by any means necessary.

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed the area of Bain Town to find out how residents were dealing with the higher cost of living brought on by inflation.

Sterling Moss, senior pastor of Church of God of Prophecy, said there’s a harsh reality of struggle in the community, adding some women have even sold their bodies out of desperation.

“They’re going to bed hungry and their children are hungry. They have to give up their bodies to feed their children. My local church tries its best to accommodate them,” Pastor Moss said.

Pastor Moss added that the government’s Social Services coupons have caused a major “dent” in food distribution in the community as he explained that some people have often taken advantage of the coupon system.

“Those who are getting the coupons don’t deserve it because some of them have jobs. Which is very unfair to these people in these poverty areas,” he claimed.

He told this newspaper that residents benefited more when grocery bags were being evenly disturbed throughout the community, saying that the government should take more time to address the needs of the poor.

A grandmother of 11, who identified herself as Goldie, makes a living by selling snacks at the local community park. She said the high cost of food in stores makes running her business challenging.

“My boyfriend worked for the government for 31 years and he’s a mechanic so that’s how we basically make it. And sometimes if my stuff (snacks) run out and I don’t have the funds to pay for it he would give me the money. But it is hard, and I have 11 grandkids,” she said.

She said she’s trying to “survive” while others around her are also scrapping to get by. Goldie added that the government should visit the community more and other areas on the island that have been constantly burdened with poverty.

“They need to put down the cost of food and come into the ghetto to really help the poor people. Because basically, people would be sitting on the park waiting for food, clothes, and other things,” she said.

“I mean, I’m trying to survive, but other people around me really have it hard. Honestly, sometimes they sit down waiting to go to the Great Commission for food and clothes. The government could do more if they come into the community and help the poor,” she added.

Meanwhile, a mother of three said her family is on the verge of being evicted from their home, adding they have nowhere else to go.

She explained she currently secured a temporary job at the carnival, but it is not enough to sustain her family.

“Even though I actually got a little job the living situation is very bad because right now we are in a situation where we are getting evicted out of our apartment,” the mother said. “And we haven’t had a chance to invest money to move into a new apartment as yet.”

The mother said she didn’t live in the Bain Town area, but could relate deeply to the hard times other residents were feeling.

When asked if she sought help from the Department of Social Services she said “yes”, but pointed out that the process has been difficult to receive the assistance she needs.

“If you really wait on the government then you wouldn’t be getting nothing because the government takes forever. If you go to Social Services to get help to pay your rent it takes like three months or more to approve. That’s a long time and people get tired of waiting,” she said.

Another resident of Bain Town, Floyd Woodside said he sells fruit daily on the side of the road, noting that some days aren’t profitable.

“Some days I come out, I barely sell anything. I have to carry that heavy bag (of fruits) back home. But I don’t curse God, I still thank Him.”

Despite the government’s efforts to assist Bahamians grappling with the high cost of living compounded by inflation, residents have argued that the challenge to survive remains. Even with the recent increase in the minimum wage from $210 to $260 per week, some say more is needed.

In October, BPL also announced an increase to its monthly fuel charge which added to the high cost of living as well.

Customers that consume less than 800 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per month will see their fuel charge rise via a series of rolling two cent quarterly increases, while for those using more than that threshold it will be a 4.3 cents per kWh quarterly leap.