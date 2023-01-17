Wheelchair donation a gift of hope

By FAY SIMMONS

CHINA donated 15 wheelchairs to The Bahamas in a ceremony on Friday.

Chinese Ambassador Dai Qingli reiterated the friendship between the two countries in her address at the ceremony, in which the wheelchairs were donated to the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

She said “we pride ourselves as friends to the Bahamian people”. She said people with disabilities were a vulnerable population who need assistance to make life easier.

The donation was received by National Commission for Persons with Disabilities chairperson Nalini Bethel, who expressed gratitude and relayed the benefit these chairs will have for recipients.

Ms Bethel said the donation represents “hope and compassion” for people, and expressed hope for an ongoing relationship with the embassy. She said the NCPD is for people with all disabilities and that donations such as the chairs help to enable and empower disabled people.

She said: “These donations help to enable and empower disabled persons to live active lives, be more socially active and obtain employment.”

Ambassador Qingli added that it was the Chinese New Year, which would see the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit - which itself represents hope and compassion.