Munroe: Zero tolerance towards rogue officers

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday that he has a zero-tolerance approach towards “rogue” officers.

He spoke at a memorial service held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in remembrance of Corrections Corporal Dion Bowles, who was killed in the line of duty on January 17, 2006.

During his remarks at the memorial, Mr Munroe honoured the 13-year prison veteran for the “ultimate sacrifice” he made for the nation as he lost his life while protecting colleagues on night duty in the maximum-security facility.

“Today we pause to remember Corrections Corporal Dion Bowles who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. As this nation prepares to celebrate its 50th year of independence, freedom is a precious gift whose benefits we all enjoy every day,” he said yesterday.

“However, too often we give little thought to the price paid for it. On a day like today, we are forced to reflect on the tremendous sacrifice made by our fellow countryman and others like him (Corporal Bowles).”

While acknowledging the risk associated with law enforcement, Mr Munroe highlighted the “great lesson to be learnt”, adding that the Davis-Cooper administration has undertaken precautionary measures to prevent such an “atrocity” from reoccurring.

“We have increased manpower, upgraded the security system, commenced ongoing training for staff members, revised and, where necessary, established progressive policies and procedures to assist officers while performing their duties,” Mr Munroe said.

He also added that the government is currently in the process of constructing a new high-medium security facility that will serve to address the long-standing issues of overcrowding, along with remodifying the “harsh” living conditions.

“These implementations are crucial and timely, as I believe that we all share the notion that experience is the greatest teacher,” said Mr Munroe.

He also offered words of caution to all corrections officers due to the “inherent risk” the job entails.

He also urged “rogue” corrections officers whose “unscrupulous” acts present an opportunity for a potentially dangerous situation to occur to desist.

He said: “I condemn and denounce any officer engaged in unscrupulous activities by exposing the housing facilities to illegal contraband.

“I urge you to desist immediately as it can have dire consequences for you and your colleagues.

“Do not allow yourself to be tangled in a deceptive and dangerous spider web as the consequences are far greater than the compensation.”

He added: “As the Minister of National Security, I have a zero-tolerance approach towards rogue officers.”

This comes after cell phones, shanks, drugs, Wi-Fi boxes and other contraband were confiscated by law enforcement in a joint operation at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services earlier this week.

In concluding his remarks, Mr Munroe urged the nation to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice of Corporal Bowles and all other fallen heroes.

“To Corrections Corporal Dion Bowles’ widow, children, and extended family, on behalf of the government of The Bahamas, we want to thank you for Corporal Dion Bowles’ invaluable service, and despite the circumstances surrounding his untimely death, we want to assure you that he is a hero and his legacy will live on,” he said yesterday.