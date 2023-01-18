Record number of repatriations last year

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE government repatriated 4,748 migrants last year, which was the highest number of repatriations ever, Labour and Immigration Minister Keith Bell said yesterday.

Of this figure, the majority were Haitians, followed by Cubans.

“Three thousand three hundred and forty-nine persons were repatriated to Haiti and 1,001 persons were repatriated to Cuba,” Mr Bell added.

“We would have repatriated persons to as far as Afghanistan, Egypt, Ecuador, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Romania, South Africa, Trinidad, Uganda, Turkey, Venezuela.”

Mr Bell said due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, officials have seen an influx of people coming to the country from Cuba.

“You would have seen the numbers just recently. We’d have had three or four interceptions,” he continued. “In addition to that, we know that there are major challenges in Haiti, we know that the capital in Haiti (Port au Prince), there is gang warfare and violence over there.

“And as a result, a number of persons are trying to get their family members out of Haiti and I would have indicated to the media that we would have, I received in excess of 500 applications for consideration for permits to reside.

“That is where persons of Haitian descent are here in The Bahamas and they are asking for us to bring their relatives out of Haiti given the circumstance and we have not in most circumstances, approved any of those permits to reside and it is unfortunate that Haiti has found itself in that challenge.

“It is a matter that is being addressed at an international level.”

Mr Bell also said the Department of Immigration will be clamping down on any foreigner found working outside the scope of their work permit.

He said action will not just be taken against workers, but also the employers.

“What I have asked for all of the persons on social media, and all of the persons on these Family Islands, and all the persons here in New Providence is to ensure that the information gets to the right individuals and the department that we can act on it,” the minister added.

“We can put all the information out there on social media, but unless it gets to the individual who can act on it, obviously you would appreciate that the element of surprise is most important.”

He also said: “And as I’ve indicated, anyone who is found working outside the scope of their work permit, whether it’s here in New Providence or in the Family Islands, their work permit will be revoked and we’re looking to bring action not just in (to the) individuals but also the employer.”

This comes amid increasing concern about growing shanty towns in the country.

Last year, a multi-agency committee, composed of representatives from various government ministries and law enforcement agencies, was formed in response to the illegal developments.

Asked yesterday when people could expect to see action from the committee with respect to shanty towns, Mr Bell replied: “I’ve communicated with the Minister of Works who is currently out of country and I am satisfied that the action is being moved ahead.

“I on my part, believe that and I have tasked immigration to commence going back into these areas and begin documenting so that we can identify who are the Bahamians living in there, who are persons who are undocumented and where we find irregular illegal migrants to take them into custody immediately and deport them.”