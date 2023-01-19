More than 100 extra police in training

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said more than 100 new recruits will be in training for the next five months and half of those will be assigned Downtown to the cruise port in New Providence.

The police chief spoke after a tour of the port yesterday where he spoke about security for the area.

He said: “On the 28th of this month, I have a total of 120 recruits that will be in training for the next five months and half of that team will be assigned here downtown to this port.

“What you will see during their training process, (the) security ports here, they will be visiting the training college to go over the security measures for this dock so that when they have completed their training they could fall right in place here. You will see that. We have to boost up this area, the downtown area and you will see that on a big scale.”

He was asked about his greatest concern for the area as the issue of drug peddling and harassment of tourists was brought up.

“Yes, we saw that for many years. That continues to plague us and it will be a zero tolerance with respect to that. All of that soliciting and people harassing the tourists and selling drugs it will. I want to encourage the vendors who will be in, and I just visited their space - they have to work along with the port and the ministry to ensure a clean environment and to desist with that harassment of tourists.”

The commissioner also noted other problems in the Downtown area.

He said: “As we continue to say, and you had successive commissioners complain about the same thing. The police are doing their job. We are arresting, charging, putting before the court and in a matter of days, weeks these individuals continue to come out and offend.

“As minor as the vagrants in Downtown, Central Division continues to arrest individuals and try to get Social Services on board to get some assistance for them. They are released and they are right back in the Downtown area.”