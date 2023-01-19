Police chief concern over bail decisions

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police are looking forward to a good year working with legal officials with a view of taking individuals off the street who continue to offend and get bail.

He conveyed his agitation over offenders continually being awarded bail.

Asked if it is demoralising to see repeat offenders being released, the police chief admitted: “Yes, it could be. If you look at the amount of individuals who were charged last year and the solvency rate is high, you don’t see that in the world when you talking about over 60 percent solvency rate with respect to homicide.

“Out of that 67 percent, you are looking at between 80 to 90 matters solved. If you were to do your research, you will note that the majority of those persons are on bail as we speak – that’s a problem.”

Commissioner Fernander had said at the end of December that in 2023 officials will take policing to “another level”.

He also indicated there will be a media briefing this month when he will speak directly about his policing plan.

He spoke a bit about what will be in this plan.

“Prevention is high with respect to our policing plan moving forward and we’re looking forward for a good year working with the legal department with a view of taking these individuals off the street who continue to offend and get bail,” he said.

“You have individuals who are on bail for two and three murders and something is wrong with that. We’re looking at swift justice. Swift justice to be able to move quickly before the courts.

“Individuals who are found in possession of firearms, 95 percent of the serious crimes - the weapon of choice is firearms. So we want to work hand in hand with the legal area, the justice system to make sure that it works and we will do our part as law enforcement.”

Yesterday, the police chief was also asked about cases of statutory rape.

As it relates to minors, Commissioner Fernander some of them are “falling in love” with older people.

Police recently reported that they were looking for a 19-year-old man who allegedly raped a teen girl at her home this month. Commissioner Fernander previously said the girl’s parents found out she had sex with a 19-year-old man, prompting the police investigation.

“We want the victims to work with us and we working them,” Mr Fernander said. “A lot of minors, some of them are falling in love with elderly individuals but they should know better. The individual should know better. Adults should never approach a minor and I will not support that. We will go all out to save our young females.”

The commissioner also commented on the recent case of an officer being assaulted.

It was reported earlier this month an American woman who bit a police officer, kicked the officer repeatedly in the face and broke the officer’s finger during an incident at Aura nightclub on New Year’s Day has been ordered to pay $1,500 in compensation.

Rachael Reese, 33, of Tampa, Florida, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney on charges of disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest, assault and causing harm.

Around 3.10am on January 1, WPC 4193 Johnson was dispatched to the Aura nightclub at Atlantis after receiving reports that Reese was being disorderly and had assaulted a guard. Once there, it was said the accused resisted arrest and in the process of fighting back, Reese broke WPC Johnson’s finger.

It is reported that the accused bit the police officer during their altercation and kicked the officer repeatedly in the face.

As for his thoughts on the matter, Mr Fernander clarified that the officer only had a sprained finger from the attack.

“I’m always looking out for the welfare of my officers. I will support them 150 percent but I believe the matter was wrong in the reporting. They mentioned that the officer received two broken fingers — it was not so. The officer was assaulted. Had a sprained pinky finger.

“I spoke to her myself and I’m following it up. She was disappointed to hear all the outrage in the community. Officers are being assaulted every day during the commission of their duty and arresting and they are charged individuals and they go to court.

“The female officer who was assaulted is in good shape and she is almost ready to come back to work.