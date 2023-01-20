Man charged with housebreaking and stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison on Friday in connection with a housebreaking in Eleuthera earlier this month and theft of $4,460.

Sanfred Rolle, 35, of Deep Creek, Eleuthera, appeared before Magistrate Kara Turnquest-Deveaux on charges of housebreaking and stealing.

It is alleged that on January 14 in Deep Creek, Rolle broke into the residence of Anthony Knudson and Robsander Carresquero and stole $4,400 and $60 in US cash from the two men.

In court the accused, who pleaded not guilty to the offence, was denied bail and sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Rolle’s trial will start on March 27.