New home delight as Bahamians receive keys

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

FIVE Bahamians received keys to their new homes yesterday in the newly unveiled Frank Rutherford Close, an Arawak Homes subdivision off Prince Charles Drive.

The subdivision is named after Bahamian three-time Olympian Frank Rutherford.

Housing and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis explained how this latest housing development in her constituency will help Bahamians.

“While the opening of this latest housing development, Frank Rutherford Close, will assist in reducing the (housing) deficit, there remains much more work to be done,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

“I honour the historic achievements of Frank Rutherford - as a Bahamian hero, your place in our nation’s history is secure. And to all of you and to the new homeowners, I say to you, as the member of Parliament for Elizabeth, welcome to Elizabeth,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg, also present at the event, expressed his gratitude and thanks to Mr Rutherford and Arawak Homes Limited.

“Frank, the many disappointments you faced as an athlete are well documented. However, I assure you that we as a country are proud of your enormous spirit and unwavering commitment to the development and promotion of sports in The Bahamas,” Mr Bowleg said.

“To Arawak Homes, I applaud you for taking the bold step in ensuring that the name Frank Rutherford lives on, by naming your newest subdivision Frank Rutherford Close in his honour.

“Who knows? The next Frank Rutherford may very well come from this same community,” he said.

Franklyn Wilson, the chairman of Arawak Homes, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, added: “This high honour means future generations, God willing, maybe future Olympians, will ask ‘mommy, who was Frank Rutherford?’ And the answer given to that question, may inspire one child to do something beyond what they otherwise would have done.”

Mr Rutherford said yesterday’s event was the fulfilment of a vision former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling had.

“This is what he (Sir Lynden Pindling) envisioned. I did my part. And I made sure in 1982, when I won the first Olympic medal, I told the world you may see The Bahamas as only sun, sand and sea, but we’re more than that,” Mr Rutherford said.

“From this point on, we’ll win an Olympic medal and you will see our flag on every podium from this moment on, and what has happened. So said, so done. We’ve won an Olympic medal in every Olympics,” Mr Rutherford said.

The event closed with a Junkanoo rush-out by recent back-to-back Junkanoo champions One Family who are sponsored by Sunshine Insurance (Agents & Brokers) Limited, a company also owned by Mr Wilson.

Mr Rutherford is a retired triple jumper who won The Bahamas’ first Olympic medal in track and field after he scored the bronze medal during the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain.

Last September, Arawak Homes honoured Mr Rutherford, officially announcing the new subdivision had been named after him.