George Smith: We must do more to help poor

A FORMER Cabinet minister is adamant that more must be done to help people escape the shackles of poverty.

George Smith made the comment yesterday during the 32nd annual Bahamas Business Outlook at Baha Mar.

A special advisor to the government for the 50th anniversary independence celebrations, Mr Smith said that as the country celebrates the milestone, there is still far more to be done. He noted many people are stuck in poverty in a country that has a relatively high per capita income level.

“We can and we must do better at helping people escape poverty,” said Mr Smith, former Exuma MP, yesterday.

He continued: “Yes, we do have serious challenges. But we must be up to the challenge; all of us, not just the Prime Minister and his government, not just the public service, not just our faith leaders and our leaders from civil society, labour and business.”

He urged both the government and society to help correct, what he sees as a “serious challenge”, adding that more must be done to empower persons to achieve success from socio-economic ambitions.

Mr Smith said that economic opportunity must be available for all despite their social status.

He noted that the nation must “heighten” its commitment to improving educational standards and facilities, as he said uneducated people can “never be truly free”.

“Economic opportunity must be available to all regardless of where they live,” Mr Smith said yesterday.

“We cannot just have the rich getting richer and call that success. The poor must be helped out of poverty and on the road to success, then we know that we are truly empowering people.”

As the country prepares to mark 50 years as an independent nation, Mr Smith said it is important to honour our ancestors and the historic events that paved the way forward.

Despite political affiliation, Mr Smith said that it is important to have a “welcoming society” in which differences serve to strengthen rather than divide and weaken by anger and jealousy.

As the country moves further in its journey, Mr Smith believes The Bahamas must demonstrate more regard for the talents of locals, while acknowledging that Bahamians are capable of competing as equals with people from other countries.

He said: “We must encourage more and more of our talented citizens to become involved in the decision-making process in government as well as in economic affairs and they must receive our proactive support in their endeavours.

“We must be open to legitimate criticisms and recognise that differences in opinion often lead to discussions producing productive outcomes. No single person or group is imbued with all knowledge.”

In concluding, the former Cabinet minister said during the 50th independence anniversary, parties are a “secondary consideration” as the focus should be geared towards celebrating the Bahamas and its people.