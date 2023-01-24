Blood banks ‘in critical state’

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PUBLIC Hospitals Authority managing director Dr Aubynette Rolle said yesterday that the country’s blood banks are in a “critical” state.

Dr Rolle’s comments came after reporters asked for an update on the blood banks following an investigation being launched on the death of Kenise Darville.

Darville posted a gut-wrenching video on Facebook on January 11, where she claimed doctors of Princess Margaret hospital waited several days after she was admitted before informing her that she needed to make an urgent plea to friends and family for blood donations.

The mother died on January 19, after being admitted only two weeks earlier. Dr Rolle told reporters that the investigation surrounding the circumstances of Darville’s death is continuing, adding she hoped to speak with Darville’s husband soon.

“We do know that she was a wife, a mother of three and also well loved by family members and friends.”

She added: “We have launched the investigation; we’re still looking into the investigation. I’ve been dealing with portions of it yesterday (Sunday) and last night and it will continue.”

Jerad Darville, Darville’s husband, in a press conference on Friday called for changes to be made in the healthcare system, stressing his wife was asked on her deathbed to find blood.

Dr Rolle said yesterday that officials have heard the concerns about the availability of blood in the healthcare system, noting efforts are being made to address the issue.

“I’ve been talking with civic organisations over the weekend, on how we could deal with the issues of lack of blood within the country. And it’s not only at Princess Margaret Hospital.”

Dr Rolle said she has also heard of other countries struggling with similar issues.

She continued: “We’re looking to extend the ability for persons to donate right within their communities. So, I’m working with them this week, as well as organisations to come together. I also want the public to understand that even though you may have donors, we have various types of blood.”

Dr Rolle explained that PMH’s blood bank and the privately owned blood banks are challenged in the “amount of blood based on our population.”

She said although the banks may have different types of blood, the blood that is available may not be suited for the patients in need.

The facilities are in “critical need of blood”, Dr Rolle said. She noted she has encouraged people who are able to donate to lend a helping hand.

“That is why our approach, listening to the cry of the community, understanding what’s happening within our facilities, really going to the community so the community can understand and also assist us so it’s the various types of blood, so we are in critical need of blood.”

Dr Rolle added there are also challenges in blood donations, particularly in finding people who are in a state of being able to donate.

“We need fresh blood, right, and it’s very difficult. We have a lot of people in the population with tattoos that can’t donate. All of the variables so, what we really need to do is to educate, and that’s the information and then also engage persons to become partners so that we can always have blood in any of the healthcare facilities.”

Meanwhile, PMH has faced criticism on its quality of care since Mrs Darville’s death caused outrage.

When asked about this criticism, Dr Rolle responded that she does not want people to be deterred from the hospital and not access the care they need.

She noted that every day the hospital has a large volume of patients that come in for care.

However, Dr Rolle said officials are making efforts to improve the service at PMH.

“We’ve also partnered with an organisation to be able to help us with our boarders, we have 20 boarders in the hospital. And so, we’ve started that process of moving the boarders out. That will, you know, provide relief.”

She added: “We are seeing a full population — every day our census is up to 414 patients. And that is not those who are sitting in the emergency room in what we call virtual spaces, they don’t have assigned beds, they’re on trolleys, they’re on the emergency medical systems stretches.”

Dr Rolle said the hospital has sent 130 people to Doctors Hospital in recent weeks while PMH is undergoing renovations.