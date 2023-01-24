Man in court over death of Teneisha

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison yesterday in connection with the tragic death of three-month-old Teneisha Tanya Mifort who was left in his care while the child’s mother was at work last week.

Kirkwood Thompson, 29, represented by attorney Ryszard Humes, faced Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, on a charge of manslaughter.

According to police reports, the child was in the custody of Thompson, a family friend, on January 16. Around 11am, the man believed the baby was sleeping before he eventually noticed she was unresponsive, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle where medical staff noticed that the baby suffered from visible injuries to the face and later pronounced her dead.

Due to the nature of the offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea yesterday. He was informed that his matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Thompson was told that the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail; however he has the right to apply for it in the higher court.

He is set to receive his VBI on March 9.