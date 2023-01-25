EDITORIAL: Action on Haiti needed - but what?

THE issue of immigration is once more in the headlines, whether it is in Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis’ speech in Argentina, in the renewed talk of action on shanty towns - or in the inflamed rhetoric of some who would choose to drum up support for their political posturing through hate.

The latter cannot be said for Mr Davis’ speech - which correctly identifies the instability in Haiti as a driving force behind the latest waves of migrants heading to our shores.

The latest group, a party of almost 400 migrants, has been detained off Cay Sal and taken to Inagua, where a medical team has been dispatched to check for any infections. At a time when there have been cases of cholera in Haiti, and with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, this is simply to ensure any cases among such a large number can be isolated.

Doubtless, the people detained will be processed and sent back to Haiti, to return to the turmoil the country presently faces.

Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, there has been little sense of any kind of political stability in Haiti.

The Tribune has regularly published updates as the world watches a nation almost strangled by the control of gangs. Last year, fuel was cut off for large portions of the country after gangs blocked off the ports.

Estimates say that about 60 percent of the country is under gang control - with three police officers shot dead in a battle with gang members last week.

Those estimates do vary - some doom-laden voices have even said 100 percent of the country is under gang control.

Senators have found their terms expiring and there has been no sign of a new election as promised.

Make no mistake, though, the boats that carry migrants from Haiti are no missions of mercy. Passengers are crammed on tight and expected to pay thousands of dollars for the privilege of passage - with many aiming to reach the United States. For many migrants, arriving in The Bahamas is a way station on the route to Florida.

To pay those thousands of dollars off, the travellers are often expected to keep sending money once they reach their destination, or face the consequences of wronging the human smugglers who run these criminal operations.

It’s a big money game, and there is no mercy or compassion from the smugglers for those who get caught, or worse, whose vessels sink.

The people on board those vessels are fleeing from the worst of circumstances, but those operating the ships are criminals profiting off a nation in disarray.

As for those migrants who live here, when the question is raised why a shanty town springs up, the answer is relatively simple - the demand for cheap labour. If people weren’t paying, there would be no reason to stay. But as a nation, we do.

So how does the current Haitian crisis get solved?

Mr Davis talks of a need for action - but there are no real proposals for specific actions being put forward.

He talks of a need for a partnership - but with whom? The leadership structure in Haiti is fragile at best.

He talks of Haiti-led solutions, but again who are these leaders? The senators whose terms are up or the gang leaders who control the roads?

Migration from Haiti is nothing new - numerous administrations have struggled to get to grips with the situation. But the current political situation in Haiti is more precarious than in a long time. That exacerbates the problem we, and the wider region, face as a result.

Ultimately, what will help the most is Haiti thriving as a nation. A stable country where fleeing is not the only way to survive.

We are a long way from that, and while talk of action is encouraging, actual action is what is needed.

What that is, there has been no sign of so far.

But migration is a symptom of the problem at home. Solving that is a conundrum that will take great wisdom - and a huge effort.