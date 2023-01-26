Help for CB Moss’ recovery

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE family of Rev Dr CB Moss received a $1,500 donation towards his recovery yesterday.

The long-time advocate for the Over-the-Hill community has been hospitalised for the past two weeks, after collapsing during a Majority Rule Day church service at St Agnes Anglican Church.

The Mt Olive Baptist Church pastor has been in a medically induced coma since then.

Yesterday, Wallace Rolle made a donation to the Moss family at the grounds of the Mt Olive Baptist Church on Meadow and Augusta Streets, deeming it a “worthy cause”.

“I (have known) CB Moss basically all of my life,” Mr Rolle said yesterday.

“He was a very good friend of my father and that’s one of the reasons I’m here today, although my father’s deceased, but the memory, the friendship that he had with Reverend Moss lingers within me.

“I felt led to do what I did today, because I know how if it had been my father, CB Moss would have done the same thing,” he continued.

Mr Rolle wished the prominent pastor a “speedy recovery”, noting that Rev Moss is a pillar of strength within the Bain and Grants Town community.

The donation was made to Francisca Moss, wife of Rev Moss. Bishop Simeon Hall, Pastor Phillip McPhee and other members of the clergy were present.

Carlton Moss, Rev Moss’ son, said the family is elated to have received the donation and urged the public to uplift his father in prayers.

Despite C B Moss having a “long road to recovery,” his son said it is a miracle.

He said: “Just want to thank everybody, all of the pastors, the bishops, that are here today, showing this love and appreciation for my dad, who is lying on a bed right now completely unaware of what’s going on out here.

“We just want to say thank you to everybody. Thank you for the ones that were able to give, we just want to remind you that not everybody is able to give, but you can just go and send a prayer up for my father and that will replace the funds that you may not have to give,” he added.

Despite Rev Moss’ current condition, the charity work of his feeding programme continues, as 150 people were able to receive weekly food packages yesterday.