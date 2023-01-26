‘Stop the strays by spaying and neutering your pets’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

WITH an influx of stray dogs roaming the streets of New Providence, Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness (BAARK) is urging people to consider spaying and neutering their pets.

BAARK is a non-profit organisation that serves to provide free or subsidised spays and neuters of cats and dogs in an effort to reduce the number of stray animals roaming, which creates a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment.

Laura Kimble, BAARK chairman, there is a common misconception about spaying and neutering animals as people tend to humanise the sexual experience of animals.

She noted that this misconception has contributed significantly to people’s failure to spay and neuter their animals, which is said to be the only proven humane method in reducing stray and roaming animal populations and in turn needless suffering.

“You know, you go out on the streets talking to people and men don’t want to neuter their dogs because they feel like they’re taking away the pleasure that they experience,” she told The Tribune.

She added: “And so like, that’s a huge myth as well. You know, that deters people from making the decision.”

Since 2010, BAARK has been able to spay and neuter a little over 20,000 animals.

Ms Kimble also noted that spaying and neutering is a huge health advantage for animals, but dogs in particular as it reduces the risk of them developing transmissible venereal tumours, also known as TVTs, which is prominent in New Providence.

“So, if your dog is spayed or neutered, it prevents this (TVT) but, you know, more than anything, we are really trying to promote that animals do not have to suffer,” she said.

“It is such a simple solution if people just spay and neuter their pets, and we can have a manageable population. And like we just don’t have to see all this suffering that we see.”

For those who can’t afford to spay and neuter their cat or dog, BAARK is hosting two events this month: January 19-22 and again on January 26-29 at Lowe’s Wholesale on Soldier Road.

To make an appointment, call 427-7729.