Teachers anger after ‘near-attack’ by parent

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TEACHERS at Central Eleuthera High School stood in solidarity with one of their colleagues who was allegedly almost “attacked” by a parent, according to Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson.

When contacted on the matter, Acting Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell said she was still trying to get full details on the matter but gave some information.

She told The Tribune she was advised that a parent came on campus at the school to “fuss” with a teacher on Tuesday.

Mrs Wilson said the union will not stand for this.

“Today, the teachers at Central Eleuthera High School stood in solidarity with one of their colleagues who was allegedly attacked by a parent. An irate parent that entered the school campus yesterday and (came) to the principal’s office and attempted to attack a teacher. So this morning, teachers at Central Eleuthera High School stood in solidarity,” she said in a voice note.

“They wore black to show unity and there were a series of meetings held with the principal, district superintendent. There’s a list of concerns related to safety on the school campus. Discipline or the lack thereof and the concerns about disruptive, rude students - one of whom is the son of the parent.

“So we are in a series of meetings. We will be communicating with the district superintendent, the acting director, and the teacher would have made a complaint to the police. So we will also be in communication with the police, but I want to discourage parents from taking matters into their own hands and entering school campuses to attack or to approach teachers in an aggressive manner.

“The Bahamas Union of Teachers will not stand for this and we stand behind our teachers 100 percent and I want to say thank you to the teachers, the guidance counsellors and all of the staff at Central Eleuthera High School for standing in solidarity today.”

Mrs McCartney-Russell said she was waiting for the report from officials.

“I’m advised that a parent came on campus at the school to fuss with a teacher. Now in regards to what I cannot tell you. I know that they exchanged words, but I don’t know because I’m waiting for the report from the teacher and from the school leadership as well as the district superintendent,” Mrs McCartney-Russell said.

She added officials want to have a partnership with parents, because they are key stakeholders but will not tolerate aggression.

“We will not tolerate any parent attacking teachers. The reality is, you know, we are all adults,” she said.

“It is expected that the adults would know how to calmly deal with conflicts, whatever the conflict is, that they would be able to sit down, especially in regards to our children’s education, and discuss those issues and come to a solution or resolve.”

Asked if the parent will be allowed to come on the campus after this incident, Mrs McCartney-Russell answered: “We have to find out what transpired, but if the information received warrants that then certainly - certainly they would not be allowed.”

She added: “We’re going to do everything in our power to ensure that the environment is safe for our children, and that the environment is safe for our team members, that the environment is safe for all stakeholders when they come on that campus. If there’s anyone who decides that they’re going to disrupt that, then we certainly will not allow that to continue.”