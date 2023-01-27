Three separate shootings leave four wounded and one dead

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

POLICE are investigating three separate shootings that left one man dead and four others in hospital.

In the most recent incident, a 43-year-old man was shot on Johnson Road around noon yesterday. Police said the victim, a resident of the area, was near his home when he was approached by a man he knew.

The man shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, however, he died a short time later.

Police say they are following significant leads into the matter.

The second incident occurred shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

Police said the victims - three men ages 53, 32 and 29 - were patrons at a sports bar in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, when a man known to them fired gunshots in their direction, which resulted in them receiving multiple injuries.

The victims were taken to the local clinic and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical assistance.

Shortly after the incident, the suspect was arrested.

Then, shortly after 8pm on Wednesday, there was a shooting on West Street in Nassau.

According to reports, a 28-year-old man was standing in the front of a residence on West Street, when he was approached by the occupants of a dark coloured Nissan Cube and a white Toyota Rav-4 and subsequently shot.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS and is listed in stable condition.

In other news, three men were arrested on Wednesday for armed robbery.

Police said that shortly before noon on Sunday, January 22, a man and a woman were robbed at their home in western New Providence.

Reports indicate that two masked men, one of whom was allegedly armed with a handgun, entered the home and locked the homeowners into a bathroom. They were then robbed of cell phones, electronic equipment, and jewellery.

Acting on intelligence, officers attached to Operation Ceasefire arrested the men on Wednesday at their respective homes and confiscated the items with an estimated value of $20,000.

Police are questioning the men in connection with a number of incidents that have occurred in western New Providence.

Investigations into the matters continue. Anyone with information that might assist police should call 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS {8477).