Watson ‘not being paid’ for ZNS help

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net.

PRESS secretary Clint Watson vehemently denied claims that he has been appointed as a consultant at ZNS, insisting that he is only helping the state-owned broadcaster upgrade its news department.

Mr Watson said the assignment was not a paid one and added that part of his job as press secretary includes assisting Bahamas Information Services and ZNS as needed.

He was asked to respond to reports circulating online earlier this week that claimed he was working at ZNS as a consultant in addition to maintaining his role as press secretary.

He denied the claims during a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“I am the press secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister. That has not changed. That is what I do,” he told reporters.

“ZNS is going through an improvement and upgrade in their news department. They’re pulling on expertise from myself, having been able to have done a successful term with Eyewitness News. I’m assisting them and helping them to be able to do that.

“As press secretary, BIS and ZNS are a part of our portfolio. It comes under the Office of the Prime Minister. So I’m doing what I do every day trying to fulfil my job description.”

When asked if he thought the move represented a conflict of interest, Mr Watson replied: “There is no interference. We’re not interfering on that level.”

He added: “We’re trying to help them with the upgrade and restructure. We play by the same rules. We’re just trying to help out.”

Mr Watson, who had previously worked at ZNS and Eyewitness News, also claimed that he has never shown favouritism to any media company and does not plan to do so anytime soon.

“Whenever you call me for a story or information, I assist you. I don’t give anyone preferential treatment,” he said.

“The press office is here to assist all of you. Had there been concerns before, people would’ve mentioned them before, I have assisted other organisations and I have assisted before and there has never been any concern or an issue.

“We try to operate with integrity. We will continue to serve you here at the press office and that doesn’t come with favouritism or anything of the sort. We will continue to try and do our best to serve the media to make sure that we have under this administration, been able to better your conditions, better your opportunities and we will continue to do just that.”