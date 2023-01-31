False claims on social media over permits

CLAIMS circulating on social media were dismissed yesterday by the Ministry of Labour and Immigration.

A message was circulating that claimed Minister Keith Bell had announced asylum for all Haitian migrants threatened by the current situation in that country, and that there would no longer be a need for work permits.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said: “This information is false. In fact, on Friday past, 27 January, 2023, Minister Bell held a press conference in which he categorically stated the opposite.”

The statement continued to say that Mr Bell had declared that existing and new permit to reside applications for Haitian citizens would only be considered on a case-by-case basis with approval only in exceptional circumstances - and that no new work permit applications for Haitian citizens would be processed until revised protocols are introduced to authenticate Haitian government and police documents. All existing permits, applications and renewals would be subject to vigorous scrutiny.

The statement added: “The government of The Bahamas is resolute in its commitment to protect its borders and enforce its immigration laws... the minister also issued a stern warning to all undocumented migrants in The Bahamas to leave the country as soon as possible otherwise they will be deported.”