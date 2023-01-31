‘No surprise’ at increase in sex crimes, say activists

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

ACTIVISTS said the increase of sex crimes is “not surprising”, arguing that the government has continuously failed to prioritise laws that protect women.

These comments came after Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed on Friday that there were 55 rape cases reported last year, adding it was a 15 percent increase over 2021.

When contacted for comment, Prodesta Moore, president and founder of Women United, said she was not surprised by the 2022 crime statistics on rape.

She said the number of rape cases in the country are possibly even higher noting some cases just haven’t been reported.

“The report that the commissioner recently released in my opinion, is not surprising. As a matter of fact, I’m under the assumption that the numbers might even be higher. Because we know that a lot of cases are unreported. People are afraid to go and report sexual violence, offences, especially as it relates to violence,” she said.

Commissioner Fernander said eight of the victims were tourists, while 39 percent of the victims knew their assailant.

Ms Moore said many rape victims do not have access to resources when dealing with such traumatising situations, especially when the the assailant is known to them.

She described the increase in sex crimes as “alarming”, adding that so many young women are being negatively affected.

“It continues to alarm me and I know it’s going to continue to increase. And the reason why it’s heartbreaking to me is because this continues to happen. When you damage women, when you damage our girls, you’re damaging a country. Women need to be protected, we are the bearers of children, we take care of the families. This needs to be a priority, women need to feel safe and be protected. And the laws need to be in place to ensure that happens.”

Asked what the government could do to address sexual violence against women, Ms Moore highlighted the gender-based violence bill that has yet to be implemented by the government.

She added: “We have had the gender-based violence draft bill proposed since 2014/2015. It has all the recommendations for the government, they just need to take the recommendations and implement them. Table the gender-based violence bill. Get the bill activated and moving. There are so many solutions in that bill that the government can adopt.”

Additionally, police reported that there were 139 unlawful sexual intercourse cases - an 11 percent increase over 2021 numbers.

Commissioner Fernander called the sex crime numbers alarming during Friday’s press conference and pleaded with parents to keep a close eye on their children.

He added that the unlawful sexual intercourse victims were typically young women under the age of 16.

For her part, Equality Bahamas director Alicia Wallace said the increase of sex crimes was “predictable”, noting that reports of sexual violence were increasing throughout 2022 and the government failed to act with urgency.

Asked about the 11 percent increase in unlawful sexual intercourse cases, Ms Wallace stressed that children should not be blamed for sexual violence against them.

She continued: “The language used in the reports of sexual violence is misleading. Using ‘unlawful sexual intercourse’ to describe rape is minimising and contributes to victim blaming. People under the age of 16 cannot consent to sexual activity, so it is sexual violence and, in the case of sexual intercourse, it is rape. We need to use appropriate terms and understand that children are not to blame for sexual violence against them. The men who prey on girls need to be specifically targeted and charged.

“Sexual violence against women is a part of the structural issue of gender-based violence that must be addressed through legislation, policy, programmes, and services that respond to the needs of the at-risk and impacted people.”

The focus has been on “punishment” too long rather than resources to prevent sexual violence, Ms Wallace said.

“Focus has long been on punishment, but resources must be allocated to the prevention of sexual violence. This includes comprehensive sexuality education in all schools at all grade levels, ensuring that young people understand consent and bodily autonomy, and that they know how they can safely make reports when they see signs of sexual violence.

“Parents and guardians need to be educated so they do not train their children to ignore their own instincts. Children need to know what is and is not appropriate, and to be assured that they will be believed and will receive assistance when they report. That a large proportion of rape is perpetrated by people known to the survivors is an indication that there is no safety in familiarity,” Ms Wallace said.