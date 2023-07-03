Govt contemplates one-off holiday for 50 years of CARICOM

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE Davis administration is considering introducing a one-off holiday to mark the 50th anniversary of CARICOM, with Latrae Rahming, director of communications in the Office of the Prime Minister, saying a decision on this is “imminent”.

“The decision on whether The Bahamas will observe or make a holiday for the 50 years of CARICOM has not been decided as yet, but it is a matter that has been discussed at CARICOM heads level,” he said yesterday.

Tomorrow is the 50th anniversary of CARICOM.

During the 44th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government, held in The Bahamas last month, members declared July 4 a national holiday for all member states.

However, only Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St Kitts and Nevis have announced a one-off holiday to mark tomorrow’s anniversary.

Barbados will observe a holiday on July 31, with Bajan Prime Minister Mia Mottley reportedly saying a July 4th date would have been too early.

The Treaty of Chaguaramas, which established CARICOM, was signed by Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago leaders on July 4, 1973.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis recently ended his term as CARICOM chairman.

Highlights of his tenure included visits to The Bahamas from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice President Kamala Harris.