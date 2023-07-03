UPDATED: Man found with gunshot injuries after police officers shot earlier at same location

HOURS after two off-duty police officers were shot on Marshall Road, the dead body of a man was found in the exact location.

Chief Superintendent Michael Johnson said a resident noticed the man lying in the grass, feet away from his home, shortly after 8am while getting ready for work. Officers responding to the scene found gunshot wounds on his body.

Police believe the man attended a function in the area last night that attracted close to 300 people and was shot around the same time as the officers. CSP Johnson said it is too early to tell if the man was involved in the shooting.



Investigators expect to speak to the officers this morning to learn more about what happened.

Asked why the man’s body was left in the grass, CSP Johnson said there was no lighting at night where the body was found.