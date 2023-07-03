RBDF officer allegedly shoots wrong man at bar

AN off-duty Defence Force officer reportedly shot the wrong person after getting into an argument with a group of men at a bar. The victim is in hospital in critical condition.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 4am on Saturday at a bar on West Bay Street in the area of Saunders Beach. The victim was a club patron when an argument occurred between a defence force officer and a group of men. The officer allegedly produced a handgun and fired gunshots at the men, produced a handgun and fired gunshots at the men, resulting in the victim being shot multiple times even though he was not involved in the argument.

Police are also investigating the sudden death of a 24-year-old woman and the suspicious death of a 41-year-old man.

Police said a 24-year-old Colombian woman was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital in an unresponsive condition shortly before 9pm on Saturday. Five Mexican men are assisting police with their investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, police said that around 3.05am yesterday, a man was found unresponsive with head injuries near a roundabout on Settlers Way and Coral Road. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police said the man is a resident of Melbourne Crest, Hudson Estates, Grand Bahama.

Authorities are also looking for a man responsible for shooting two men.

Reports indicate that around 1.15pm on Saturday, the victims were outside a residence on Irish Spring Court off Plantol Street when a grey coloured Honda Stream pulled in front of the residence.

A man got out of the car and fired gunshots toward the 32-year-old outside the residence, shooting him multiple times. Another man sitting on the porch was shot in both feet.