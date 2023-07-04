Bail granted for man accused of throwing loaded gun away

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on crutches was granted $10,000 bail after he was accused of throwing a loaded gun away in a bag last week.

Leonard Symonette, 28, was charged with possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr.

Symonette was arrested on Peter Street after police allegedly saw him acting suspiciously on June 29. Authorities reportedly found a black Glock 9mm pistol with the serial number defaced, along with 13 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition in a bag the suspect was seen throwing.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After the prosecution objected to bail, citing concerns for Symonette’s safety and his firearm conviction in 2019, the defendant begged the court for mercy.

He said he requires treatment for gunshot injuries he received to his foot. He also claimed he would be targeted in prison due to his injury.

The magistrate granted him bail, mandating that he sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm. The accused is also expected to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

Symonette’s trial is set for September 7-8.