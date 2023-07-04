Boys accused of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO teen boys were remanded to prison after being accused of an armed robbery in Gladstone Road last week.

Anthon Elliot, 19, and Reuben Martin, 18, were charged with armed robbery before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain. Martin faced an additional charge for receiving.

The accused allegedly robbed Antonio Green at knifepoint, stealing $150 worth of jewellery while walking on Gladstone Road on June 27. Later that day, Martin was arrested after he was found with stolen jewellery.

The accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Their case will be transferred to the Supreme Court by Voluntary Bill of Indictment on August 1.