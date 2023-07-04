CORNISH: I’M PM IN ABACO – MP says Davis is only other authority that leads the island

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

“ON Abaco, Kirk is the prime minister.”

That’s the comment of North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish, who asserted his authority during an independence banquet at Faith Walks Church of God in Cooper’s Town, Abaco, on Saturday.

Mr Cornish and several other Abaco residents were honoured for their contributions to the island ahead of the 50th anniversary of independence.

Mr Cornish expressed gratitude but emphasised his status on the island.

“I did well throughout my life,” he said. “I failed in some areas, I’ll be the first to admit, but I am grateful for the fact that we thought it necessary this evening to say to Kirk Cornish, we recognise you, you are not moving through this place unnoticed even though you are the Member of Parliament for North Abaco, the parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

“For many, let me explain what that means. That means on Abaco, Kirk is the prime minister. The only authority other than Kirk who leads this island is Brave Phillip Edward Davis, so get used to it.”

As some clapped and cheered, Mr Cornish said he refused to abuse his power and take advantage of people because of his faith in God.

“I will remain humble. I will continue to seek to serve you to the best of my God-given ability,” he said.

Reflecting on the independence anniversary, Mr Cornish said the country has come far but that “evil was at our door,” referring to a video of a woman prophesying about a gay marriage club coming to The Bahamas.

“We are on a global world,” he said. “This 50th doesn’t only mean happiness. This means some decisions. Who you gone stand up for? Will you stand for God? I am prepared and ready to.”

Mr Cornish said people shouldn’t destroy one another.

“As a people, we are just, I mean, so ungrateful to God for what we have, and I didn’t mean to damper your evening this evening, but God placed it on me to remind us that the same son and daughter you’re destroying, he calls a son and daughter,” he said.

“The same forgiveness and mercy you does ask for, he asks you to give it, so as we celebrate our 50th, let us be mindful of each other and let us recognise that there’s no point in building this big and beautiful Bahamas if we destroy each other.”

“You see, I have a God-given right to defend Kirk Daniel Cornish, Sr, but you know what Kirk does, he places that defence in the hands of God. Many people don’t know me, don’t understand that, but I guarantee you that God gon’ show it to them.”

Mr Cornish said a man’s character was the “total sum” of his experience, adding: “Over the years, I have learned to brush much off my shoulders so that could tell you to keep moving.”