FACE TO FACE: From Bermuda to The Bahamas, with love

By FELICITY DARVILLE

“Forward, Upward, Onward,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell at an event in Bermuda honouring Bahamian Independence over the weekend. When he said, “Together!” the entire crowd joined in with a jubilant spirit. The motto of the Bahamas Coat of Arms transcends this country and can literally be utilised universally as a rallying call for humanity.

When we, as a people, show that we have what it takes to move with unity of spirit and advance our country to higher heights, we show the whole world that it is possible. Sometimes we underestimate ourselves and our country. We underestimate the role we play on the world stage. If people of the world were not watching us, then why would tens of millions come to our shores each year?

They are coming for more than our glorious sun, our alluring sand and our absolutely breathtaking sea. They are coming for the people. Bahamian hospitality has wowed many. All it takes now, is to have that hospitality on deck for each other. Charity begins at home.

Bahamians have a habit of being the most critical people. That’s not a bad thing. The things that are pointed out because they could be done better, because they should be done correctly are good things. But here’s the kicker. Who are the complaints going to?

We are one people. So very often, the criticism I hear comes from those with the mindset that they aren’t a part of it. From the decisions of the government, to the conducting of Junkanoo, and everything in between, Bahamians will complain about how it’s being done; but not enough are doing anything about it.

Bahamian entertainer Dr Off said it best: “Get involved, Get involved!”

If every Bahamian takes a personal responsibility to change a complaint about their country into affirmative action for their country, it would be enough to massively fulfill the motto born illustriously on our Coat of Arms.

Mr Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, gave this rallying call in Bermuda this weekend, where a Gala Ball was held to honour Bahamians living in that country. Our very own Phyllis Garraway, founder of Yodephy Dance and Modelling Academy, was invited to host the ball. She did a fantastic job of representing The Bahamas and she helped to fuel the spirit of love, togetherness and regional bonding the Bermudians had hoped for.

The event was held in honour of the 50th Independence Anniversary of The Bahamas, and was one of several events held for a weekend of festivities. The camaraderie between The Bahamas and Bermuda was on full display - and it’s a keen reminder of the fact that while we as a country are celebrating, we are not the only ones excited. The whole world is excited for us, and dozens of countries with full delegations are prepared to descend on Clifford Park with us to celebrate our country’s birthday.

More than any other time in history, now is the time for Bahamians to unite, leaning on the things we have in common in order to write new pages in history. The Road to 50 is almost at its destination - July 10, 2023 - the Golden Jubilee.

It’s a great time to put away the excuses that divide us, and come together for the sake of ourselves and our children. This little country has proven itself a world leader. We have seen such evidence as Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis took to the world stage to agitate for not just The Bahamas, but all Small Island Developing States and their needs. Let us take this lead and run with it. We know of countries where crime rates are actually very low. We know of places where technology has led to advancement. We know that good infrastructure has changed many countries. We see that sustainable farming has led to healthier people with a better ability to feed themselves. We have many great examples to glean from. The starting point, however, is to value our country and who we are as a people.

When Mr Mitchell addressed the ball, he did a great job of showing just who we are. He let them know that we as Bahamians, consider Bermudians family, and old friends.

That’s important, because without appreciating and recognizing the support of our neighbouring countries, we cannot make the progress we want internationally. Charity starts at home, then should spread to the neighbours before we even leave the community. That goes for the country, and that goes for each and every one of us in our personal homes. It is all too common today that we rarely talk to the people who live in the home right next door.

“Our ties are so close, and we are always in each other’s backyards,” Mr Mitchell told Bermudians.

“I really have a sense of pride about our country and the respect which you hold for the Bahamas. On behalf of our Prime Minister, I would like to express our deep thanks (for hosting this gala ball).”

The history of The Bahamas and Bermuda goes at least as far back as 1648. Captain William Sayle and a group of Puritans and religious independents were fed up with being discriminated against in Bermuda, an English colony. They sailed from Bermuda in search of new land where they could settle and worship God freely.

While on the journey, a terrible storm, by all accounts it was likely a hurricane, arrived and hampered their quest. This resulted in a shipwreck, and Captain Sayle and his passengers found themselves fighting for their lives. The good thing was, that land was actually in sight. They swam ashore and ended up at a cave. This cave was huge, and all of the people were able to gather there and take shelter. The cave protected them until the storm passed over. Naturally, this cave also had collected fresh water they could drink.

What more could they ask for than shelter and water? The abundant seas of The Bahamas would undoubtedly provide them with food. This, according to the Puritans, could be nothing but the hand of God, blessing them on their quest, saving their lives and giving them a land of religious freedom. Hence, “Eleuthera - the land of Freedom” was born and by extension, the entire Bahamas was born.

They would represent the first settlers in The Bahamas since the tragic time when the Lucayans were wiped out by Christopher Columbus and his explorers. That cave became sacred ground and even today, people flock to Preacher’s Cave - the cave where many a riveting sermon was held - still attracts visitors and remains a symbol of freedom and safety.

Indeed, this is what The Bahamas as a whole represents. Some of the Seminoles of Florida, native Americans, were able to escape the treachery of colonialists and find peace on the western side of Andros. They lived in this area, rich in food like crabs, wild hogs, birds and marine life for a century before they even ventured out. Eventually, as time went on, they interbred with the Africans who came to The Bahamas. For this reason, Seminole blood runs through the veins of many Bahamians - much more than is properly accounted for, as they migrated from Andros all throughout The Bahamas.

Many of the Africans came here as free, rich men - never bonded by slavery. Others arrived by ship or from the plantations in the Carolinas, USA. When The Bahamas became a colony of England, King Charles II granted this archipelago to the Lords of the Carolinas. The Lords brought their slaves along with them. They were used to living an island life as the Carolina coast is littered with beautiful islands. They were blown away by the beauty of The Bahamas, and they felt right at home.

The Africans that arrived on slave ships to the Carolinas were of royal bloodlines from places like Angola, Benin and Ghana, and their rich culture and history perseveres not only in the Carolinas and all along the Eastern coast of the USA today, but also in The Bahamas, where many of them came.

That is why when Bahamians meet the Gullah Geechie people of the Carolinas, they are blown away. Mannerisms, accents food and culture are so close and in some cases - exact.

Knowing the history of our country, Mr Mitchell says, is vital as we move forward. He noted that The Bahamas experienced a great loss this weekend when Dr Gail Saunders, the nation’s first archivist passed away, marking the end of a chapter in our history.

“The foundation of a country is strengthened by its history,” he said.

“Our knowledge of ourselves gives us great confidence in who we are.”

He pointed out that the delegation that travelled with him to Bermuda were all born after 1973.

“I became Bahamian by an act of law; but they are Bahamian by birth, and I am proud of them.”

Looking back in history, Mr Mitchell spoke of a system of social apartheid that existed in The Bahamas prior to 1967, the time of Majority Rule. Bahamians were able to trample this system, and in 1973, gain independence. But Bahamians were also instrumental in this fight for equal rights and justice all over the world. One example is James Weldon Johnson. He was the grandson of Bahamian pioneer in education Stephen Dillet. Johnson wrote “Lift Every Voice and Sing” - the song known as the Negro National Anthem, and a rallying song for liberation and affirmation.

The father of Pan Africanism, WEB DuBois, is of Bahamian heritage, as his grandfather, Alexander DuBois, hailed from Long Cay, Bahamas. The father of African liberation, prophet Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who rallied millions of black people all over the world, was mentored by Dr Robert Love. Garvey, a Jamaican, was inspired by a Bahamian. Caribbean people have related to one another and inspired one another for ages.

Bermudian and Bahamian history also intertwine when it comes to the Turks and Caicos Islands. In the late 1860s when Turks and Caicos was a part of The Bahamas, their representative in the House of Assembly was a native of Bermuda. He was in the salt business. When he wanted to come to Nassau for Parliament, he had to take the two week trip to reach there.

Eventually, The Bahamas government decided to impose taxes on the important commodity, and this did not sit well with the MP. He eventually rallied to England for Turks and Caicos to become a separate territory, and was being governed from Jamaica. This was granted and remained this way until 1962.

From 1962, Turks and Caicos was governed by The Bahamas until it became an independent nation in 1973.

Here we are, 50 years later, with a wealth of history and lessons to learn from.

Mr Mitchell pointed out that in 1973, the question was if the Bahamian people could really govern themselves.

His reply: “We have done it and done it well”.

Let us take the mantle and move forward to the kind of progress that will bring about economic independence for our country.

Let us move upward - away from the social ills that mar the island of New Providence by remembering who we are and where we came from. Let us move onward - past the time of social and racial prejudice, uniting and finding common ground as human beings, regardless of race, class and creed. And let us move together towards the common loftier goal of a stable country - one with the potential to shine a bright light in the world.