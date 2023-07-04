Man ‘tried to rape girl on her way to school’

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN is behind bars, accused of attempting to sexually assault a teenaged girl on Soldier Road as she was on her way to school in February.

Pedro Thompson, 23, was charged with attempted rape.

Thompson allegedly attempted to rape a high school girl while walking in the Soldier Road area on the morning of February 17.

The accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Thompson’s case will be moved to the Supreme Court through a Voluntary Bill of Indictment due for service on November 22.