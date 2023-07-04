No licence? Then don’t use national symbols

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe warned against the unsanctioned use of Bahamian national symbols yesterday as officials announced that people can now apply online for licences to use the symbols.

The Ministry of National Security announced that residents can apply for security firm licences and national symbol permits through the MyGateway portal.

Mr Munroe noted the consequences of failing to get a licence to use national symbols.



“This innovation will assist us with a more economic use of time, and we trust it will get you to get your licence printed and in your hand, in a much timelier manner than is currently possible,” he said.

“And so, innovations of this sort, saving resources, your resources, government’s resources. The fact that it makes the collection and the funds seamless is a by-product, and I say that earnestly because the fee for both services is not very large at all.”

People using national symbols on merchandise connected to business or jobs must obtain a licence or written permission from the minister.

The licence to use national symbols can be approved after applying to the ministry and paying $20. The licence would be valid from January 1 to December 31 of each year, no matter when permission is obtained.

The unsanctioned use of symbols could prompt a $250 fine or a six months prison sentence.

Mr Munroe said a “notorious producer and retailer” has failed to comply with the law, suggesting its goods could be seized. He did not reveal the retailer.

“We seek to guard against people wrongly holding themselves out as being the government, and then we will not tolerate disrespect of our flag commercially or our national symbols,” Mr Munroe said.



“And so, anyone who wishes to use it in a commercial sense in a manner that is disrespectful, we’ll find that that will not be approved.

“So, you cannot have anybody deprecating symbols and expect us to approve it. You cannot have anyone doing anything that you would regard as disrespectful to our symbols, and we approve it.”