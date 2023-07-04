Question for Simon Wilson

EDITOR, The Tribune.

If I might ask our Financial Secretary, Mr Simon Wilson, a serious financial question. Mr Wilson, please tell the driving public what is done with all the money gleaned from vehicle and driver licenses, because almost every road in New Providence is virtually impassable because of unattended potholes and craters and I have just seen a photo on social media by Old Fort Bay where there is now a three foot deep pothole filled with water making it invisible to the driving public. People in the east are naming the potholes now for the New Day Cabinet. Davis Harbour, Munroe Gorge, Pinder Chasm, Sears Gully, Bell End, Mitchell Dive, Sweeting On Sea.

MONKEEDOO

Nassau,

July 3, 2023.