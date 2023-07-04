Question for Simon Wilson

EDITOR, The Tribune.
If I might ask our Financial Secretary, Mr Simon Wilson, a serious financial question. Mr Wilson, please tell the driving public what is done with all the money gleaned from vehicle and driver licenses, because almost every road in New Providence is virtually impassable because of unattended potholes and craters and I have just seen a photo on social media by Old Fort Bay where there is now a three foot deep pothole filled with water making it invisible to the driving public. People in the east are naming the potholes now for the New Day Cabinet. Davis Harbour, Munroe Gorge, Pinder Chasm, Sears Gully, Bell End, Mitchell Dive, Sweeting On Sea.
MONKEEDOO
Nassau,
July 3, 2023.
Comments
DonAnthony 6 hours, 51 minutes ago
Have no fear. The money is being spent on AI to locate and predict where new potholes might form. Money well spent!
BONEFISH 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
@ Monkeedoo.The financial secretary should answer that question. However why don't you ask the director at the Ministry of Works about their lack of programs to maintain and repair roads and other infrastructure in this country.
sheeprunner12 48 minutes ago
Millions been given out daily on road contracts.
Monkeedoo ...... Follow the money
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID