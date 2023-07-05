FNM chairman says North Abaco MP has ‘foot in mouth’ disease

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

FREE National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands said North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish has “foot and mouth disease”.

His comment came after Mr Cornish asserted his authority during an independence banquet on the island Saturday, calling himself the prime minister of Abaco.

In a voice note yesterday, Dr Sands knocked Mr Cornish, saying he was out of line.

He called him a “fool” and an “arrogant, biggety disgrace”.

“Last week, we saw Keith Bell’s foot and mouth disease made public at a recent weekend funeral,” he said.

“It’s clear that foot and mouth disease is running rampant. It’s contagious in the PLP because now we see the MP for North Abaco Kirk Cornish with the same affliction,” Dr Sands said.

“At a podium in Abaco, the big man from the north who is obviously the only MP in Abaco –– and I wonder what Mr Pinder thinks about that –– he made it clear that he runs things, that he fires and he hires.”

“Kirk Cornish, in his own words, made it clear that he was the prime minister in Abaco and that he made the rules. He’s all-powerful and clearly dictates to all government officers and officials. Now inquiring minds want to know if his powers extend to the police and to the courts.”

“The truth is, sir, that you are out of line,” he added. “The truth is, sir, that you are a fool so it’s time for you to sit small. You have given us insight into just the kind of person you really are.”

“Now let’s see if the DPM and the PM gonna run to your rescue like they did for Bell cuz you too need to go.”