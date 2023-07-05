FNM shocked as Lewis joins Coalition protest of Immigration Minister

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis raised eyebrows in the Free National Movement yesterday when he joined members of the Coalition of Independents at a protest demanding the resignation of Immigration Minister Keith Bell.

Although the FNM has also called for Mr Bell’s resignation and believes the Davis administration has inadequately addressed concerns about the actions he took at a recent funeral, the major political parties have been careful to distance themselves from Lincoln Bain’s movement, fearing its immigration rhetoric and views are too extreme.

Mr Lewis’ appearance alongside COI members shocked some in the FNM, according to three sources who said people found it ill-advised.

“I’m here totally in solidarity with this move because, again, it’s not about colours. It is about The Bahamas,” Mr Lewis said, standing next to Mr Bain near the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I travel all over the world, and there’s no country like The Bahamas. We cannot afford to lose our country. What I heard my brother say this morning was not a xenophobic speech. It was not a hatred speech. It was a speech of empowerment for The Bahamas.”

He added: “Unless we stand up and do something now, we are going to lose it and our children will have nothing to look forward to.”

Mr Bell granted citizenship to the wife and children of Franck Racine during his funeral last month, fulfilling Racine’s dying wish.

He was criticised for his unorthodox action, but the Davis administration said he broke no law and that Cabinet approved citizenship for the people.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said yesterday that Mr Bell still has the confidence of Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis.

During yesterday’s protest, Davis Davis, the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, signed Mr Bain’s letter calling for Mr Bell to be terminated as a way to confirm receipt of the document.

The FNM demanded Mr Bell’s resignation during protests on Thursday and Friday. Mr Lewis did not attend the events.

He said yesterday: “As I am empowered, as I do have a voice and a platform, I have made a decision to stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters on behalf of our country.”