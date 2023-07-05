North Andros without power after blaze at Nicholl's Town plant

An early morning fire at the Nicholl's Town Bahamas Power & Light plant has left the entire island of North Andros without power.

According to reports, at around 3am on Wednesday police were notified of the blaze at the plant.

On arrival at the scene, police found four caterpillar diesel engines and a small concrete structure fully engulfed in flames.

Volunteer firefighters along with police were able to bring the fire under control within a relatively short period of time.

During the blaze, there was no reported loss of life. At present the circumstances surrounding the blaze are unknown; however, a team of officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Fire Services Department, New Providence will travel to Andros to assist with the investigations.

In a statement, Bahamas Power and Light said the fire destroyed all generator units as well as the building at the Nicholl’s Town Power Station.

“Fortunately, no employees or any other party assisting with firefighting efforts were injured in the blaze,” the statement said.

“As a result of this loss, BPL is unable to provide electricity supply to residents and businesses in North Andros. Our customers in Central and South Andros, who are serviced from two different power stations, are not impacted by the outage.

“Presently, our teams are mobilising to assess the extent of the damage and determine the cause. At the same time, we are exploring all options to make temporary generation available to the North Andros community as quickly and safely as possible.

“We will continue to provide updates on our restoration efforts until electricity supply has been fully restored.”