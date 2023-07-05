Kirk Cornish issues clarification and apology for comments

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE: North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish has issued a clarification and apology regarding his recent comments:

“During an independence event over the weekend, I sought to make the point that it is my privilege and my responsibility to implement Cabinet policy in Abaco,” his statement said.

“I sincerely regret the way I expressed the point.

“I have the honour of representing Abaconians in Parliament and the honour of carrying out the policies of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in Abaco. I am the representative of the Prime Minister on the island, but of course, I do not possess his authority.

“There is only one Prime Minister in The Bahamas, and I serve at his pleasure.

“I unreservedly apologize to the Prime Minister, my parliamentary colleagues, and the people of North Abaco.

“I am deeply committed to serving to the best of my ability and will continue to work hard to promote rebuilding our beautiful home.”

FROM EARLIER

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

CENTRAL and South Abaco MP John Pinder, a member of the Progressive Liberal Party, said it is disappointing that North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish declared himself prime minister of the island.

Mr Cornish, a parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, made the comment during an independence banquet on Saturday.

In a rare public rebuke of a fellow member of the governing party, Mr Pinder emphasised yesterday that Mr Cornish is not in charge.

“First and foremost, as members of parliament, we serve our constituents, so I serve primarily my constituents in Central and South Abaco,” Mr Pinder told The Tribune. “In terms of our position, if we are blessed enough to have a position, we work for the prime minister.

“So, I haven’t read the whole thing, but I’m sure it was erroneous to say it in the way that he said it, but we serve the people. To have that kind of tone, it’s disappointing, so my official response is we serve the people. I am here to serve the people, and power is not the objective. The objective is to bring Abaco back stronger and better than it ever has been before.”

He continued: “We’re still in the final stages of Dorian recovery. We’re at 50 years for our independence, and I’m looking forward to a strong 50 years to come, so I’m hoping what he said was in error.”

“To be clear, he is not in charge of Abaco. The prime minister is the leader of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We serve under him, and to say such things is erroneous.”

Mr Cornish, who was being honoured at a banquet at a church in Cooper’s Town, Abaco on Saturday, told attendees: “On Abaco, Kirk is the prime minister. The only authority other than Kirk who leads this island is Brave Philip Edward Davis, so get used to it.”

His remarks elicited approval from some in the audience.

Mr Pinder and Mr Cornish are both first-time MPs.