Police involved in shooting Azario Major still on active duty

By LETRE SWEETING

THE police officers involved in the shooting death of Azario Major remain on active, unmodified duty despite a Coroners Court finding of homicide by manslaughter.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday that officers in such positions should not be treated differently –– at least until they are found guilty of a crime.

Major was killed outside Woody’s Bar on Fire Trail Road on December 26, 2021.

Detective Inspector Saunders, Sergeant Sweeting, Sergeant Johnson and Corporal Rolle are the officers who shot Major.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier will decide whether to charge any or all of them with a crime.

Mr Munroe said he requires officers involved in traumatic experiences like shootings to see a chaplain and, if necessary, a psychiatrist to determine if they are fit for active duty.

“Other than that, you would be on duty, and what they assigned you to do would be up to the actual commander,” he said.

“If you have somebody who a psychologist and a psychiatrist assessed as being balanced to return to work and you refuse to return them to work, why wouldn’t they bring an action against you?”

Mr Munroe noted that officers charged with a crime are “interdicted” and only receive half pay. If acquitted, they get the other half of their salary.