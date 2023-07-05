The wrong term

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Having spent a few years in London, returning recently one becomes educated in the Brits’ traditions such as Beating the Retreat — Trooping the Colour …what are very traditional military events.

Beat the Retreat we adopted for years after I believe a British Bands master took over the RBPF Band introduced it, but no longer has this event any resemblance to the original event.

This year’s event yesterday totally supports that we use Beating the Retreat title inappropriately as what we saw was nothing whatsoever to do with the tradition of Beating the Retreat.

In future, suggest simply title the Band display as ‘Independence RBPF-RBDF Band Display’.

Isn’t there a law that disallows any additions/alterations or changes to the official uniform of either the RBPF or the RBDF? Surely the leadership of either Force knows that.

K HUMES

Nassau,

July 3, 2023.