Another blow for Andros

EDITOR, The Tribune.

In the face of already dire circumstances, the situation in North Andros has taken a turn for the worse. The Bahamas Power and Light Powerhouse, a critical facility responsible for providing electricity to the region, has tragically burned down.

The impact of this devastating event is expected to be long-lasting, with residents and workers expressing concerns that it could take weeks, if not months, to restore power to North Andros. This new development amplifies the challenges faced by Androsians, plunging them into an even deeper state of crisis.

The absence of electricity will have severe repercussions on the daily lives of North Androsians. Without power, residents will be deprived of essential services and face immense difficulties in performing even the most basic tasks.

The loss of power not only affects homes but also local businesses, grocery stores, and convenience stores, many of which may not have generators to provide an alternative source of electricity.

This will further compound the struggles faced by the community, making it increasingly difficult to meet their everyday needs and exacerbating the already strained situation.

The timing of this power outage is particularly unfortunate, as it coincides with The Bahamas’ Independence Day celebration.

Many North Androsians will now have to spend this important occasion without electricity, dampening the spirit of the festivities and adding to the frustration and disillusionment experienced by the community. Businesses across North Andros will also suffer as they struggle to operate without power, leading to financial losses and potential closures.

Furthermore, the communication infrastructure in North Andros continues to show nothing more than lack in consistency.

The recent breakdown in services provided by the Bahamas Telecommunications Company has improved since last discussed but this begs the question will the lack of Power now have an affect on Communication in North Andros once more?

It is essential to note that the existing issues regarding the lack of banking services in North and Central Andros persist. The single ATM available in the region has been consistently down and up for weeks, leaving residents without a reliable means to access their finances.

These compounds the difficulties faced by the community, as simple tasks such as withdrawing money become monumental obstacles, hindering their ability to meet basic needs and conduct everyday transactions.

The collective struggles faced by my people of North Andros require immediate attention and action. The situation has reached a critical point, and the North Androsian community is crying out for help.

They are in a dire state, lacking power thus access to running water, banking services, and reliable communication. It is crucial for individuals and organizations to come together and support the residents of North Andros in their time of need.

By raising awareness, providing assistance, and advocating for their rights, we can make a difference and help alleviate the burden on this resilient community. Let us unite our voices once again and work towards a brighter future for North Andros.

Isaac Barr

Andros

July 5, 2023