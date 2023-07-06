The Independence Golden Jubilee Flag Relay lands in GB

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Independence Golden Jubilee Flag Relay made its way to Grand Bahama on Wednesday morning and will travel to two more islands before it arrives in New Providence for the flag-raising at Clifford Park on July 9.



The flag was hoisted shortly after 10am at the Harold DeGregory Government Complex by the joint Royal Bahamas Police Force and Royal Bahamas Defense Force Colour Guard.

The song, ‘One God, One People, One Bahamas,’ played as the Relay Flag was played as it was raised.



Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey and Senator Kirk Russell and a small number of guests were in attendance at the short flag-raising ceremony held on the front lawn.



Lindsay Thompson, National Independence Secretariat, said the Golden Jubilee Flag Relay commenced on May 21, in Eleuthera, and has travelled to several Family Islands.

Yesterday, the flag was in Acklins and Crooked Island. “The flag has touched every Family Island community; we have two more islands,” said Ms Thompson.