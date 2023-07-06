Lanisha Rolle’s bribery trial set for 2025

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

LANISHA Rolle’s bribery trial is set to start in September 2025, more than two years away.

She and her co-accused were told yesterday that June 17, 2024, could be a backup trial date.

A status hearing is scheduled for November 29.

Lanisha Rolle, the former minister of youth, sports and culture, is accused of awarding contracts totalling $768,989.56 while serving as minister from 2019 to 2021 under the Minnis administration.

Rolle faces three counts of bribery and 13 counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences.

She and her husband, Vontenken Rolle, have been charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences after allegations relating to a $168,000 contract for work at Kendal GL Isaacs Gym.

The former minister is also accused of allegedly receiving a bribe of $48,303.74 for awarding a contract for work at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex to G&C Landscaping.

Wilfred Rolle and Godfrey Burrows are accused of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences concerning a $34,600 contract for work at South Beach pools.

Burrows was further accused of receiving that amount by false pretences.