Man on bail for murder fined for failing to charge monitoring device

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN on bail for attempted murder was fined $2,500 for failing to charge his electronic monitoring device.

Antonio Glinton, 29, faced five counts of violation of bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The Supreme Court had granted him bail after he was charged with attempted murder.

While on release, Glinton failed to charge his EMD five times between November 3 and 31, 2022.

After changing his plea to guilty, Glinton said he had been on remand for the charge since last December.

He asked the court for leniency. He asked the magistrate to consider the time he had already served so he could provide for his family.

He was fined $2,500. If he fails to pay the fine, he could face a one-year prison term.