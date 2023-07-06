Marine on charge of attempted murder after missed gunshot

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old marine was charged with shooting an unarmed club patron after getting into an argument with a separate group of men last Saturday.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer Andreas McPhee was charged with attempted murder before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

McPhee allegedly argued with a group of men around 4am on July 1 at a bar on West Bay Street. As the argument escalated, the defendant reportedly produced and fired his weapon in the direction of the men, hitting Lashondo McIntosh with a stray bullet.

The victim, uninvolved in the argument, remains in the hospital. Up to press time, police said he was still in critical condition.

McPhee stood stoically before his family as he was told his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

His attorney, Bjorn Ferguson, told the court that he intended to pursue an emergency bail application that same day to prevent McPhee from being remanded to prison.

The accused’s VBI is set for service on September 22.