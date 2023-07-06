MARITAL RAPE LAW ‘HARMS OUR SONS’: Dame Anita Allen said ‘If he isn’t going to rape his wife’ no need to worry

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

MOTHERS expressed concern yesterday that young men will be unfairly punished if amendments to the Sexual Offenses Act criminalise marital rape.

Their worries drew a sharp rebuttal from Law Reform Commissioner Dame Anita Allen who said: “The woman still has to go to court to have her case heard. To say that oh, now I have to worry about my son because what is he going to get himself into? Well, guess what? If he isn’t going to rape his wife, he has nothing to worry about.”

The comments came as the government hosted a consultation session on the Protection Against Violence Bill and proposed amendments to the Sexual Offenses Act.

Ann McCoy-Minnis, the director of the Able Hands non-profit organisation, said it was scary to think her son could be accused of rape, adding he may not understand how consent is defined in the amendments.

“There are not many young persons here,” she said.

“As a person working from a community standpoint, I am hopeful that there would be other platforms or maybe town hall or community meetings where persons can give their opinions as it relates to the marital rape law.

“For me, I’m a parent. I have two sons. I am really concerned now from what I heard today in regards to the sentence of life for getting married?”

In response, retired Magistrate Carroll Munnings said she is not worried about her sons or other male relatives because they would not be punished if they do nothing wrong.

“I have sons. I have two,” she said. “I have brothers, and I have uncles and any number of male friends that are near and dear to my heart. I just want to go on record saying that the proposed bill does not strike any fear in my heart.

“I know that, on their part as males, my brothers who are married, that they don’t have any fear of the bill that is being presented.

“I have heard it said that we, as people, they want it to be equal for the men, because right now they only hear about the women and what the women can do. But guess what? What we are actually trying to do is to make it equal for the women who are married. That’s what this is about.

“This is not to take away anything. All it is doing is making it equal on both sides. Now where a man can make a complaint, a woman who is married can also make a complaint.”

Dame Anita emphasised that consent issues would be applied across the board, whether in spousal rape proceedings or otherwise.

“I know what the maximum penalty is, and I think it’s life,” she said. “It depends on the circumstances of the case. It depends on what the judge feels is reasonable in all the circumstances of the case and what the judge decides to impose.

“It may be a fine, it may be a conditional discharge depending on the circumstances, but the maximum sentence, as I recall, is life.