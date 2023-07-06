MP Cornish apologises on Abaco PM statement

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NORTH Abaco MP Kirk Cornish apologised yesterday for declaring himself prime minister of Abaco.

His comment during an independence banquet at a church in Abaco on Saturday drew backlash.

Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder told

The Tribune: “To be clear, he is not in charge of Abaco. The prime minister is the leader of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. We serve under him, and to say such things is erroneous.”

Mr Cornish’s statement, released by the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, said: “During an independence event over the weekend, I sought to make the point that it is my privilege and my responsibility to implement Cabinet policy in Abaco.”

“I sincerely regret the way I expressed the point. I have the honour of representing Abaconians in Parliament and the honour of carrying out the policies of the prime minister and Cabinet in Abaco. I am the representative of the prime minister on the island, but of course, I do not possess his authority.

“There is only one prime minister in The Bahamas, and I serve at his pleasure.”

“I unreservedly apologise to the prime minister, my parliamentary colleagues, and the people of North Abaco. I am deeply committed to serving to the best of my ability and will continue to work hard to promote rebuilding our beautiful home.”

During Saturday’s church service, Mr Cornish, who was in police custody in April amid an investigation, said people shouldn’t destroy one another.

“You see, I have a God-given right to defend Kirk Daniel Cornish, Sr, but you know what Kirk does, he places that defence in the hands of God,” he said. “Many people don’t know me, don’t understand that, but I guarantee you that God gon’ show it to them.”