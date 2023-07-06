Woman accused of stealing $17k from Island Luck granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted bail after she was charged with stealing over $17,000 from an Island Luck store in Abaco earlier this year.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Dewina Hepburn, 32, with stealing by reason of employment.

Tonique Lewis represented her.

Hepburn is accused of stealing $17,820.10 from Island Luck in Central Pines, Abaco, using their PlayTech Systems while employed there between May 1 and 10.

The accused pleaded not guilty and elected to continue her case before the magistrate.

Bail was granted at $5,000. The accused must sign in at the Marsh Harbour Police Station every Thursday by 6pm.

Hepburn’s trial begins on September 19.