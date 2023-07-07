18-year-old charged with unlawful sexual intercourse

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

An 18-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in April, is behind bars after being remanded in custody.

Harry Charite was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

Charite was represented by Moses Bain.

The accused is alleged to have sexually assaulted the 13-year-old sometime between April 1–30 in New Providence.

Service of his voluntary bill of indictment is set for August 17. The accused will remain on remand until such time as he is granted Supreme Court bail.