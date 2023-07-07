Bahamas Games tennis: Wins for Andros, New Providence and Grand Bahama

Here's the scores from Friday's opening round of the tennis matches played in the sixth Bahamas Games at the National Tennis Centre:

Andros def. Eleuthera 4-2

Men's Singles - Kevin Major Jr. (Eleuthera) def Michael Major Jr. (Andros) 6-2, 7-5.

Boys Singles - Savano Hanna (Andros) def Ayai Bethel (Eleuthera) 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Singles - Sydney Clarke (Andros) def Elana Mackey (Eleuthera) 6-2, 6-4.

Girls Singles - Sarai Clarke (Andros) def Felicity McPhee (Eleuthera) 6-1, 6-2.

Men's Doubles - Philip Major Jr. and Michael Major Jr. (Andros) def Zander Cromwell and Kevin Major Jr. (Andros) 7-5, 6-2.

Women's Doubles - Elana Mackey def. Kaylee Kanuka (Eleuthera) def Sydney Clarke and Sarai Clarke (Eleuthera) walkover.

New Providence def. MICAL 6-0

Men's Singles - Justin Lunn (New Providence) def Dentry Mortimer Jr (MICAL) 64, 6-4.

Boys Singles - Miguel Smith (New Providence) def Patrick Mackey Jr (MICAL) 6-4, 3-6, 12-10. Women's Singles - Sierra Rodgers (New Providence) def no player (MICAL) walkover.

Girls Singles - Aryuana Davis (New Providence) def Syrae Feaster (MICAL) 6-0, 6-0.

Men's Doubles - Donte Armbrister and Marvin Rolle (New Providence) def. Avery Humes and Dentry Mortimer Jr (MICAL) 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Doubles - Aryuana Davis and Sierra Rodgers (New Providence) def no player (MICAL) walkover.

Grand Bahama def. Abaco 5-1

Men's Singles - Denali Nottage (Grand Bahama) def Tito Russell (Abaco) 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Singles - Aiden Ritchie (Grand Bahama) def Latajh Orlando (Abaco) 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Women's Singles - Cameel McDonald (Abaco) def Simone Pratt (Grand Bahama) walkover.

Girls Singles - Jalisa Clarke (Grand Bahama) def Kelecia Parkes (Abaco) 6-0, 6-1.

Men's Doubles - Rasheed and Rodney Carey (Grand Bahama) def Tito Russell and Clenardo Davis (Abaco) 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Doubles - Jalisa Clarke and Larikah Russell (Grand Bahama) def Cameel McDonald and Chavonne Reid (Abaco) 6-0, 6-0.