Bahamas Games tennis: Wins for Andros, New Providence and Grand Bahama

As of Friday, July 7, 2023

Here's the scores from Friday's opening round of the tennis matches played in the sixth Bahamas Games at the National Tennis Centre:

Andros def. Eleuthera 4-2

Men's Singles - Kevin Major Jr. (Eleuthera) def Michael Major Jr. (Andros) 6-2, 7-5.

Boys Singles - Savano Hanna (Andros) def Ayai Bethel (Eleuthera) 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Singles - Sydney Clarke (Andros) def Elana Mackey (Eleuthera) 6-2, 6-4.

Girls Singles - Sarai Clarke (Andros) def Felicity McPhee (Eleuthera) 6-1, 6-2.

Men's Doubles - Philip Major Jr. and Michael Major Jr. (Andros) def Zander Cromwell and Kevin Major Jr. (Andros) 7-5, 6-2.

Women's Doubles - Elana Mackey def. Kaylee Kanuka (Eleuthera) def Sydney Clarke and Sarai Clarke (Eleuthera) walkover.

New Providence def. MICAL 6-0

Men's Singles - Justin Lunn (New Providence) def Dentry Mortimer Jr (MICAL) 64, 6-4.

Boys Singles - Miguel Smith (New Providence) def Patrick Mackey Jr (MICAL) 6-4, 3-6, 12-10. Women's Singles - Sierra Rodgers (New Providence) def no player (MICAL) walkover.

Girls Singles - Aryuana Davis (New Providence) def Syrae Feaster (MICAL) 6-0, 6-0.

Men's Doubles - Donte Armbrister and Marvin Rolle (New Providence) def. Avery Humes and Dentry Mortimer Jr (MICAL) 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Doubles - Aryuana Davis and Sierra Rodgers (New Providence) def no player (MICAL) walkover.

Grand Bahama def. Abaco 5-1

Men's Singles - Denali Nottage (Grand Bahama) def Tito Russell (Abaco) 6-0, 6-0.

Boys Singles - Aiden Ritchie (Grand Bahama) def Latajh Orlando (Abaco) 4-6, 6-2, 10-5.

Women's Singles - Cameel McDonald (Abaco) def Simone Pratt (Grand Bahama) walkover.

Girls Singles - Jalisa Clarke (Grand Bahama) def Kelecia Parkes (Abaco) 6-0, 6-1.

Men's Doubles - Rasheed and Rodney Carey (Grand Bahama) def Tito Russell and Clenardo Davis (Abaco) 6-0, 6-0.

Women's Doubles - Jalisa Clarke and Larikah Russell (Grand Bahama) def Cameel McDonald and Chavonne Reid (Abaco) 6-0, 6-0.

