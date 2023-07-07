Bail granted for four Ecuadorian migrants accused of drug smuggling

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

FOUR Ecuadorian migrants were granted bail after being accused of smuggling 100lb of cocaine into The Bahamas while enroute to the United States of America.

Shayanara Redrovan, 22, Nallely Redrovan, 20, Jorge Alvarez and a 16-year-old male stood before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for their bail hearing.

They they were represented by Devard Francis.

The four accused, along with 14 other migrants and three Bahamians, were charged in a drug bust of 100lbs of cocaine off Saunders Beach late last month.

According to police reports, shortly before 10pm on June 20, a collaborative effort between OPBAT, the Police Marine Unit, the DEU, the DEA, and the K-9 Unit intercepted a white 30ft Cutty Cabin in waters west of Saunders Beach.

Upon searching the Bahamian registered vessel, officers discovered 18 foreign nationals and three Bahamian men. Inside, officers uncovered 100lb of cocaine with an estimated street value of $800,000.

In reviewing the bail application and being informed that the defendants had been assigned a residence in the country, Justice Grant-Thompson ruled that they were fit candidates for bail.

Although the prosecution argued that the bail should match the severity of the crime, Mr Francis implored the court to impose a modest bail. He stated that his clients are not people of means.

Bail was set at $15,000 for each accused. Under the conditions of this bail the defendants are expected to sign in at the Cable Beach Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

In addition to their passports remaining surrendered, the accused are expected to be fitted with electronic monitoring devices.

The trial is set to begin on August 14 in the Magistrate’s Court.